Mike Shinoda: «Сделаем ли мы когда-нибудь голограмму Честера? Ни за что, это было бы слишком ужасно»

Operation: Mindcrime The New Reality

Intervals The Way Forward

Morbid Angel Kingdoms Disdained

Asking Alexandria Asking Alexandria

Evilfeast Elegies Of The Stellar Mind

Iron Savior Reforged - Riding On Fire

Killers Trajets-Dits

Diablo Swing Orchestra Pacifisticuffs

The Faceless In Becoming A Ghost

Deinonychus Ode To Acts Of Murder, Dystopia And Suicide