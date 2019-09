Нескучный понедельник: в Минске выступят финские трэшеры LOST SOCIETY

DragonForce Extreme Power Metal

Opeth In Cauda Venenum

As I Lay Dying Shaped By Fire

Visceral Disgorge Slithering Evisceration

Chelsea Wolfe Birth Of Violence

Mgła Age Of Excuse

Raventale Morphine Dead Gardens

Steel Panther Heavy Metal Rules

White Ward Love Exchange Failure

Cult Of Luna A Dawn To Fear

Korn The Nothing

Borknagar True North

The Hu The Gereg

The 69 Eyes West End

Vitriol To Bathe From The Throat Of Cowardice