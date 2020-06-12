Музыканты не нужны! Бот написал новые песни AC/DC и METALLICA

Музыканты не нужны! Бот написал новые песни AC/DC и METALLICAБлог
Музыкант и популярный ютуб-блогер Funk Turkey облегчил жизнь монстрам рока, совершенно бесплатно подарив новые песни AC/DC и METALLICA. Их сгенерировал бот.
Сначала был задействован сервис lyrics.rip, который, проанализировав тексты песен артистов, выдал «среднее по больнице» — сборный лирический и ритмический образ, который вполне мог бы лечь в основу новой нетленки. Далее, блогер использовал похожий инструмент для вычисления подходящей аранжировки — ну и приложил к этому похожий вокал. В общем, вышло что надо!
«Новая» песня METALLICA называется «Deliverance Rides».
Beaten down and destroy
Dead sure she’ll never you betray
Hell is the one who waits for you
Now I roam the world all alone
Bound by leather steeds they ride
Crown yourself the world and tired
Dying, the one who waits for you
No, there’s no longer cares
I’m the sun, I’m insane
Yes she’ll never love
Never me, so let it be
Obey your eyes
Death! Deliverance rides!
Yeah-yeah, no!
Bound by minutes seemed like hours
Killing scores with the flame
Behind the pages turn the door
Die as you live in vanity
Curses rest on our brains
No, there’s an evil feeling in vain
I can’t believe I stand alone
Beast under wicked sky
I’m the sun, I’m insane
Yes she’ll never love
Never me, so let it be
Obey your eyes
Death! Deliverance rides!
Yeah!
Hold the door should I wish for death
The price all you say
Die as you be there when I’m the sun
Assuring me all eternity
I can’t believe the death of day
The dark of wretched pain
Where I see the one thousand deaths
Never free in vain
I’m the sun, I’m insane
Yes, she’ll never love
Never me, so let it be
Obey your eyes
Death! Deliverance rides!
Hey, hey!
А AC/DC, созданные искусственным интеллектом, «выдали» «Great Balls». Ну, кто б сомневался.
I’m gonna ride on the dog a touch too much
The dog a truck ‘cuz I’m just
I’m on you
Shot to fire at will, yeah
‘Cause I shoot to shoot my gun
At the trigger
It wasn’t the lights
And put your hand out to kill
You fool around, you women
With too many pills, yeah
She got great balls
And big balls
Too many women with the balls
Seems like a bone givin’ the balls
A whole ‘lotta woman ‘cuz I’m a ball
Poker face was holding a french maid
Foreign chef I’m givin’ the queen
Yeah, we’re doin’ fine
I’ve got money, neck ties
Just a-givin’ the dog a life of them all
She wouldn’t do, I won’t take you down
I’m just givin’ the fools
Pull it, pull it, pull it, pull it
Wasn’t the dog a touch too young to thrill?
Great balls
And Big balls
Too many women with the balls
Seems like a bone givin’ the balls
A whole ‘lotta woman ‘cuz I’m a ball
Bollocks, knackers!
And I’m not too old to the highway to Mars
Ass and roll ain’t no Mona Lisa
Forget about the dog, a woman gets me
So what I’m gonna die!
Great balls
Big balls
Too many women, yeah
Great balls
And big balls
Too many women with the balls
Seems like a bone givin’ the balls
A whole ‘lotta woman ‘cuz I’m a ball
Great balls
And big balls
Too many women with the balls
Seems like a bone givin’ the balls
A whole ‘lotta woman ‘cuz I’m a ball
Yeah
Ride on my brain
Ooooh yes
Я же, конечно, не удержалась и попросила lyrics.rip сбацать что-то от DARK FUNERAL. Вот какой текст подарил сервис Лорду Ариману и прочим:
Joyful day I speak thy name
In my path
For the archways in the night
Feel my demise
Deform and when satan’s demons are smeared in stone
I wish is time
There to destroy
Is time to destroy
Lord — bring us damnation
Feel my nocturnal queen
With full force
Lips moves up and down
Then walked away
My nocturnal queen
Infernal majesty, guide me in the night call my path
Lips moves up and preyed on my essence, and every step I enter
