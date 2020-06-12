Музыканты не нужны! Бот написал новые песни AC/DC и METALLICA

Музыкант и популярный ютуб-блогер Funk Turkey облегчил жизнь монстрам рока, совершенно бесплатно подарив новые песни AC/DC и METALLICA. Их сгенерировал бот.

Сначала был задействован сервис lyrics.rip, который, проанализировав тексты песен артистов, выдал «среднее по больнице» — сборный лирический и ритмический образ, который вполне мог бы лечь в основу новой нетленки. Далее, блогер использовал похожий инструмент для вычисления подходящей аранжировки — ну и приложил к этому похожий вокал. В общем, вышло что надо!

«Новая» песня METALLICA называется «Deliverance Rides».

Beaten down and destroy

Dead sure she’ll never you betray

Hell is the one who waits for you

Now I roam the world all alone

Bound by leather steeds they ride

Crown yourself the world and tired

Dying, the one who waits for you

No, there’s no longer cares

I’m the sun, I’m insane

Yes she’ll never love

Never me, so let it be

Obey your eyes

Death! Deliverance rides!

Yeah-yeah, no!

Bound by minutes seemed like hours

Killing scores with the flame

Behind the pages turn the door

Die as you live in vanity

Curses rest on our brains

No, there’s an evil feeling in vain

I can’t believe I stand alone

Beast under wicked sky

I’m the sun, I’m insane

Yes she’ll never love

Never me, so let it be

Obey your eyes

Death! Deliverance rides!

Yeah!

Hold the door should I wish for death

The price all you say

Die as you be there when I’m the sun

Assuring me all eternity

I can’t believe the death of day

The dark of wretched pain

Where I see the one thousand deaths

Never free in vain

I’m the sun, I’m insane

Yes, she’ll never love

Never me, so let it be

Obey your eyes

Death! Deliverance rides!

Hey, hey!