HORNA interview, Mynni «Infection»: «I actually don’t miss the drinking part, I miss playing live»

Last year highly productive Finnish HORNA released another fantastic album Kuoleman kirjo. Time may fly, the band’s discography keeps swelling with black vigorous poison; the musicians’ livers become tougher; and they never run of good riffs and ideas. I liked Kuoleman kirjo more than the pervious one, so did really want to take a closer look at the Abyss. It’s Shatraug who’s usually doing interviews there, but I decided to get another prominent band member. So here is Mynni «Infection» Luukkainen, also playing in AJATTARA and BEHEXEN.

With all the lockdowns and lack of touring in 2020 I can see many musicians saying ‘oh, that sucks, but we had so much time in the studio and finally could try a lot of things; no hurry; no deadlines’. Did all this stuff contribute to Kuoleman kirjo writing as well? Was it any different for HORNA?

Well, we had already decided that we’ll going to record the new album during January and February and after that start doing gigs and festivals. But then the bat-aids situation hit the fan and everything went into shit. So, it has done only harm for us with all the cancelled gigs, festivals, tours and so on. And because we don’t get any pressure from our label, we can dictate our own schedules and deadlines.

Are you personally satisfied with this album? As far as I know it was the first one you did as much songwriting as Shatraug, was it a rewarding experience?

I’m very pleased about the turnout. Pretty much everything went according to the plan.

The last few albums we have worked like we did on the new album, but I just contributed a little bit more than usually on the songwriting and arrangements. But Shatraug does the main composing so He is still in the bigger role when it comes songwriting. I’m just filling the spots you might say so…

Does it feel strange releasing an album and not playing it live, seeing the people’s reaction? Are you making concert plans for 2021?

We are playing gigs, festivals and tours immediately when we can. We have always been a band which tours a lot and all around the world so this year has been the worst ever. So hopefully things will normalize and we can spread our work and word across the world once again.

So what did your regular day in 2020 look like? Did you drink less last year than any regular touring year? ;))

Well, when we don’t have gigs life pretty much revolves around family-life and work. And yes, definitely less drinking during this year, because I don’t drink much when I’m home. And because I don’t like to go to bars, only «action» this year have been occasional visits to friend’s motorcycle clubs, few rehearsals and home BBQ. But I actually don’t miss the drinking part, I miss playing live, travelling and friends outside of Finland.

What are the most important 3 points in HORNA’s tour rider (apart from the technical stuff)?

Backstage, drinks and local food.

So private place where we can get ready, liquid that makes us even more ready and appreciation for the local cuisine.

How much time does a pre-show ritual usually take for HORNA? I mean putting corpsepaint, all these spikes, crosses, pentagrams, etc.

We are quite quick with that because have had situation when there are only few minutes of time to do it. So, I can say that 15 minutes is enough for us if we need to be quick.

Does wearing all this make you feel and behave differently?

Getting ready for a gig takes you totally in different mental stage, you preparing to channel the energies of the Death so the vibration in the air is totally different than in normally.

In recent months there were a number of cases when social media (or better to say, American corporations standing behind them) showed their appetite for censorship. What’s your attitude towards that? What do you think is the future of social nets, will witch-hunts continue and the situation worsen?

Censorship is the main tool for Antifa. «You cannot listen to this», or «you cannot wear this». That only tells how insecure the people behind those kinds of guidelines are.

I remember when we got attacked by Antifa for the first time in Germany and Switzerland over ten years ago. And when I got home and told people that few gigs had been cancelled by those fucktards, everybody asked «what the fuck is Antifa?» And many told me that «don’t worry that shit will be over within year or two». My answer then was «No it won’t, it will only get worse» And look where we are now. So, answer to your question is, it will only get worse….

But HORNA is no stranger to scandals, no matter if it’s some religious people, cops, antifa or whatever. Do these butthurt attacks irritate you — or prove the band is still doing everything right, ’cause if you’re pleasing everyone, you’re probably dead?

We mostly don’t care what other people tell or say what we are. We know what we are, and we don’t see any reason we need to make any kind of statements what so ever. We let our actions and music speak through us. It doesn’t change us or the things we do, whatever they may say or accuse of us of being.

What was the weirdest rumor you ever heard about yourself?

It was after our gig in Brazil, Rio Janeiro when some made a statement in the great wisdom-fields of Internet that our singer is gay because He has pink tattoos. AHAHAHAH! Well, you might want to ask again from His wife…?

You’re also playing in AJATTARA, BYTHOS and BEHEXEN. Can you describe in a couple of words what does each band mean for you personally?

AJATTARA: Pure Finnish madness.

BYTHOS: Personal creation and vision.

BEHEXEN: Emanation of Black Light

AJATTARA being back in 2016, do you feel the fire within the band is still burning? Lupaus was great and full of ideas — are there enough of them to continue?..

Everything is in the hands of Ruoja when talking about AJATTARA, because there is no AJATTARA without Him. So time will tell what happens, if anything. But I’m always ready if something does happen…

Judging by pics of HORNA members, everyone there loves dogs — and your ‘spirit animal’ is the devilish Martta. Usually cats are associated with the devil and demons — why have you chosen a pug? ;))))

Martta is actually my daughters’ dog but I do most of the activities with her. Dog is the most loyal thing you can find. Unconditional trust and the best company.

What would you do if you knew you’re living the last day of your life?

I would spend the day with my family.

Have you ever read the bible, by the way?

I’ve read parts here and there but not the whole book. The text is too weary and full of different interpretations of different translations, so highly doubt it’s nothing that is should have been in the first place. And most of the myths are just copies from other much older religions or mythologies.

Shatraug once said in the interview the greatest black metal album of all times is Under A Funeral Moon. Which one would you choose — and why?

It’s really hard to choose only one. But my top three would be something like this:

DISSECTION Storm Of The Light’s Bane. This album made me realize all the different guitar techniques and variations what you can do within black metal.

EMPEROR In The Nightside Eclipse. The atmosphere is just something else in this album.

MAYHEM De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas. Excellent songs throughout and Attilas sick vocals are one of a kind…

Do you remember the first tattoo you got, what and when was that? Are there any free skin on your body to do some more of the ink stuff?

The first one I took was chaos star in my left shoulder immediately when I turned 18, so about 21 years ago. Not much free skin left anymore. I just got my right palm tattooed and right hip is in next month. After that only head, face and few spots in right tight is free…



And… finally… what would you wish to yourself and to everyone else for 2021?

Have a better year than the previous one!

God bless you. Joking. Hail Satan and HORNA.

(Russian version here.)

Количество просмотров: 79