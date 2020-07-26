GUT interview: «Nowadays we shed light on the true abysses of humanity»

Although GUT band memebrs are still listed by crazy names aka «Organic Masturbator of 1000 Splatter Whores» or «Torturer of Lacerated and Satanic Tits», all this funny silly porn past seems to be pretty much in the past for all of them. This May the band released unexpectedly serious and well-mastered album Disciples Of Smut. And judging by the answers of bass player Andreas Rigo, 2020 is facing a drastically new stage in the band’s career.

It took you a lot of time to release Disciples Of Smut, and I guess, lots of people did not know you’re still around. Why did you decide to cum back, and do you think it will last long this time? Do you have plans to be cum e an active band again?

We have been active again since 2017. Before we were all scattered around the world. When we were finally «back home» we started playing shows again. It went extremely well and the shows were well attended. Since we now have our own studio and the skills and the necessary time to implement our ideas, the time was ripe for Disciples Of Smut. And this album became EXACTLY as we had imagined it.

However, we had imagined the promotional activities differently because we wanted to play shows. This Corona bullshit got in our way, so that we can unfortunately only present the album live next year. And we definitely will. And it will certainly not be another 14 years before we come around the corner with the successor to Disciples Of Smut. You see … we are VERY active.

Disciples Of Smut is the most ‘metal’ release in your discography (the band even got to metalarchives.com, finally!!!). Can you tell a little bit how you’ve been working on this album — and what changed in your attitude towards music since you did this weird stuff in 2006?

In the past, GUT releases were always spontaneous and without rehearsals in the studio. It was getting boring. We all like old school metal and wanted to make a record that we would like to hear ourselves. Analog sound, ultra-heavy and completely fun-free, evil and dark.

We have been working on this album for almost a year because we have placed particular emphasis on having our very own sound that has never been seen before. And you already know the result. We have put it into practice.

What are your favorite pieces and songs from Disciples Of Smut?

The album is a real album. It only makes sense as a whole. Picking out individual pieces would not do the album justice. But of course I’m particularly proud that we have Patrick from DISHARMONIC ORCHESTRA and Martin from PUNGENT STENCH as guests on our album, since both bands had a significant impact on the sound of GUT in the early days.

I also like the many different facets of the album. There was no such thing in Goregrind before. I’m not even sure if it’s a Goregrind album at all. In any case, it is a very varied, damn hard album. I’m really proud of that. I bet that the majority of listeners would not have expected the doompart in «The Well of Ghouls» from GUT.

Are you still into horror movies? Can you recommend something special and nice from the list of the ones you’ve watched lately?

Bonah and Bukkake Boy are the cineastes in GUT. Torturer and I like soccer more. ;)) But I know that the two are pretty crazy about the film «Mandy».

Since GUT is known to be a pioneering band in the slutty pornogrind field — can you name bands who became your best disciples since 90s, and releases that made you masturbate being proud forerunners of the style?

To be honest, I don’t pursue this type of music privately at all. There are just too many bands copying each other. It bores me a lot. Musically there are few innovations and these bands only try to be more anti-social than the rest. It’s more about crappy covers and song titles. It is not my world.

If you could turn back the time and send a message to yourselves in the 90s, getting started with all GUT thing, what advice would you give?

Buy Sunn Amps, because 30 years later you will need them, but you will hardly find them anywhere in the world in 2020. :))

What was the craziest thing you’ve ever done on stage?

WE were never overly crazy. Crazy things mostly came from the audience.

Is there going to be anything special on your future live shows — or just a bunch of screaming and slamming old guys in metal t-shirts?

Inevitably you will be able to expect old guys. But these old guys will be harder live than the rest of the world because we will bring the Disciples Of Smut soundwall on stage. And this will press the faces of the audience onto the floor and level and crush it.

Would you play your music to your children? And what age do they need to be to understand that father is (not) joking?

Are you alluding to this porn stuff? It’s actually history. Too many bands have exploited this topic.

Nowadays we shed light on the true abysses of humanity. And there are so many of them. This is REALLY abnormal. And therefore unfortunately not a fun topic for the sake of provocation.

Our children know our band and our songs. They know who and how we are. And they know it’s about entertainment. And they can differentiate it. And they are proud of their dads because they do what they love and don’t just do a 9 to 5 job and eventually die unnecessarily.

Are there any ‘banned’ themes for GUT — something you’d never sing about, even if you wanted to?

In principle, there are no taboo subjects at GUT. But I don’t think we will deal with political issues, for example. Apart from that, we do what we want. We will never politically correct ourselves.

If you were making a concept album about a coronavirus-stricken world, what would be the plot of the story?

Disciples is already an album about a very fucked up world. This corona theme has become so overpresent. It just bores and annoys me. Therefore, we would certainly not devote additional attention to this topic at GUT.

What are your favorite drinks? Can you recommend some good cock tail recipe for your fans?

Beer, Beer and Beer! Cocktails are OK, too. But I always prefer Beer.

Feel free to add anything you want!

Thank you for your support. If you fancy a damn honest, pissed off record, listen to Disciples Of Smut. If you feel like it, take the necessary time for this record, because there is a lot to discover.

Everything has become so fast moving. There are countless bands and so much half-baked music and quick shots. Our album is damn honest. This is what a REAL drum kit sounds like because we have recorded a real, analog drum kit. We invested a lot of time, passion and hate in this album. Let yourself be expanded and broaden your horizons.

There will also be a lot of metalheads who won’t listen to the album because they don’t like GUT and our past. That would be a mistake. Take off your blinkers and give this album a chance. It is a tribute to our love for old school metal, with which we grew up and which we still love today.

(Russian version here).

