Bjørn ‘Aldrahn’ Dencker (URARV, THORNS, ex-DODHEIMSGARD) interview: «2020 has given me the clarity on how little freedom we have»

Bjørn ‘Aldrahn’ Dencker has been mostly known as a DODHEIMSGARD vocalist, singing on almost all band’s albums — and leaving shortly after A Umbra Omega. His new band is called URARV and it’s presenting a temperately wild avant-garde Black Metal blend, often being compared to VED BUENS ENDE (which’s without any doubt an awesome compliment). He’s also been in THORNS whose second album is something black metal fans have been waiting for 19 years — not being really sure if it ever happens. Or will it?.. Let’s ask Bjørn — about a little bit of everything.

First of all, can you please share some of your news and plans for the nearest future? What are your working on currently?

Cheers, lots of thoughts and ideas swirling around concerning the future, if we at all have a future and covid 666 doesn’t mutate into such a monster that it kills off everyone and takes this whole shit house back to the forest. Which might not be such a bad thing after all, hehe.

No, seriously we are trying to get the third album into the studio. Aiming for the drums to be recorded during December. Then we’ll see, everything is so uncertain now. We were planning on playing some shows in 2021, but who knows when it will be possible to play again.

In the meantime, I’m sniffing around after some new musical explorations and landscapes. Buying myself a DAW soon so I can start experimenting with ideas for electronic music and hip-hop, which I’ve wanted to do for a very long time. So looking forward to that.

Being a strange and a challenging year, what did 2020 bring to you personally?

Truly a fucked up year. It brought me headaches and alcohol poisoning, haha… well, not really but it did give me six weeks of forced isolation from work, income and social life, which led me to heavy drinking and suicidal moments, hehe. Not a very healthy situation to be forced into. No job and no social life and no gym time makes me a very poor version of me, as it is for so many of us I take it.

It has also given me the clarity on how little freedom we have and that what we call freedom is just a privilege that can and will be taken away from us at any given moment.

It has also been an opportunity for self-exploration and meditation on life.

You’ve taken part in a number of well-known bands, and now URARV is your main focus. What are the major differences of running your own band — compared to being a part of, let’s say, DODHEIMSGARD?

One big difference is that there are no arguments. Which is a huge relief. We discuss things and respect each other and it works well. No arrogant attitude from anyone, which is cool, and the ship sails smoothly on its voyage. Ship ahoy :)

Do you remember the moment you realized you don’t want to continue with DODHEIMSGARD? And, basically, what went so wrong about A Umbra Omega that you quit (again)?

I didn’t quit. I was excluded by the rest of the band and especially by Mr. Parvez.

I could go on and on about the excruciating details, the way I see them, but I choose not to do that cuz it’s all water under the bridge and I’m happy it turned out this way. Because I’m thriving a lot more in this new atmosphere where I don’t have to spend time in the same space as people I don’t enjoy being around.

I’m very satisfied with my new band mates, the music we make and the times and giggles, tears of sadness and tears of joy we share.

The way I see it my job in DHG is done. I did what I had to do and then I moved on. I’m very happy I took part in a A Umbra Omega which is a fantastic composition and truly a great work of art. Parvez is a composer second to none in this part of the musical realm. I’m happy we shared that platform and I’m also very happy we went apart in the end.

URARV wouldn’t have been, if I had continued in DHG, cuz DHG took all the time and energy I had to spare. So I’m glad I was evicted. They did me a favor. I didn’t see then but see now.

What is your favorite album of DODHEIMSGARD — and why?

I actually think that my favorite album has to be Kronet til Konge, cuz I put more passion into that album than any other of the albums to come. Even though 666 int and A umbra were albums I poured my guts out I still think that the magic surrounding Kronet til Konge, being the very first time in the studio and all made it the most poignant of them all for me in some weird way when looking back.

Another band of yours, THORNS is still presumably active, but too slow with releasing a second album. Do you think it will ever happen?

The album was musically finished recorded a million years ago but the vocals need to be redone cuz it didn’t sit well with the other members. Personally, I think the vocals were really cool the way I did them back in 2008 (you see the problem with having to deal with others silly opinions? hehe)… and from there it has dragged along for so long that I forgot about it many years ago. It’s still on the run though, believe it or not. But I see it as a work of art that is waiting for the right moment to be unleashed, and true art is timeless so…

Can you tell a bit more about the musical direction you’re taking with the second one?

Musicwise the album consists of quite strong compositions. Marching and militant extremities with a smooth hint of elegance. More primitive than the debut with the complete absence of electronic additives. It has an overall extreme violent attitude. It doesn’t come in peace and it doesn’t want to be nice, hehe

Thorns was a cool album, well-timed for the Norwegian black metal scene going in the 00s into experimentation with electronics, industrial elements, etc. But the album and the band never reached popularity comparable with some other bands of the 90s — led by the people Snorre and you collaborated with and knew oh so well. Why do you think THORNS did not become a bigger cult band, although having solid music, great ideas and great line-up? It could be a legend by now.

I know Snorre well enough to say that he never was after popularity. The very idea of popularity makes him suffocate I think.

When you have a strong ego motivation behind what you do, it’s easier to get things done quickly if the goal is to harvest praise and admiration, but if the motive that drives it is purely artistic and non-egocentric then it`s borne «out of time» and will, if ever, be released when the timing is right for the art itself and not for the individual.

And I think it’s cool, cuz Black Metal belongs in the shadows. It’s not meant to be popular like all this star sprouting bands we see today. When a Black Metal band goes from the underground and to the surface it is no longer Black Metal, I think, but a joke and people that forgot about the music and its identity in exchange for their egos to be worshiped.

You also took part in ZYKLON-B supergroup. Why did not this idea work out? Having an impressive start, this project ended really soon. Reunions and comebacks being so trendy these days, do you think you may get together again?

It worked out nicely. We did that one EP and that was it. I don’t think there were ever any plans for more. It said what needed to be said. It was an underground release that will forever remain in the underground, where Black Metal belongs and not among the stars where it DOES NOT BELONG. So no, ZYKLON-B will hardly see any reunion or make any attempt to sell out.

What do you think are the best metal newcomers on the Norwegian scene?

Ah, hm, I don’t think there are many newcomers from Norway that I know of and like these days, with an exception of WHOREDOM RIFE perhaps… but then again, I don’t pay so much attention to it either. There is sooo much other music in this world I like, so I prioritize other genres and styles before metal. Metal I already know so very very well, hehe.

However, there are a few bands that have caught my keen attention these last years, not so much from Norway but from all kinds of other countries. Bands such as ASCENSION, MARE, CORNIGR, MGLA, AKHLYS and SCHAMMASCH.

Do you like writing lyrics? What is the song you’re most proud of (lyricswise)?

I’m very happy with the lyrical construction of the URARV albums. It has a keen difference from everything else I’ve written in the sense that they are more directed to the pursuit of finding your way through the psychological darkness, instead of staying there and drown in it. Like my lyrics before, they praised and worshipped the state of suffering and wanted to stay in the dark, as where my new writings are based on the realization of suffering, what it is and what is causing it, and then how to get through it and transmute it into tranquility and joy.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given?

To be honest and true to me, and to be kind and generous to everyone.

…Just feel free to add anything!

Thank you for your support and interest in my work.

Aham Brahmasmi

<a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="https://urarv.bandcamp.com/album/argentum" >Argentum by Urarv</a>

